CARY, N.C. – Following an impressive opening day at the Duke James Bonk Invitational, the Blue Devils continued their success at the tournament Saturday in singles play. Duke registered seven victories on the day, led by the No. 1 seed in the B draw Arturo Kam and Faris Khan. Both advance to Sunday's final and will face off against each other for B draw title. Kam defeated Wake Forest's Ben Draper 6-7 (9), 6-4, 6-0 before besting teammate Niroop Vallabhaneni 6-5 (ret.). Khan defeated Juan Sebastian Zabala of East Tennessee State 6-4, 6-2 before beating the No.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO