Where to find dragon flame sac in Tales of Arise

By David Restrepo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a similar fashion to our Tales of Arise lizard fin guide, this is one of the game’s rarer crafting materials. It can only be obtained as a drop from the Vandal Dragon enemy type. You need two dragon flame sacs to craft Shionne’s Refined Ignis Roar, making it her eighth craftable weapon. It also costs 4,080 gold to craft. The Vandal Dragon hangs around two specific locations – one within the optional Adan Lake and the other aboard the story-critical Mobile Fortress Gradia.

