Shots fired between vehicles near a Joliet school on Thursday. At 5:48pm Officers were called to the area of the 1600 block of Oneida for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, it was determined that a subject was shooting from a vehicle at another vehicle while both vehicles were westbound on Oneida Street. It does not appear anyone was hit, however a window at the school was struck. Kids at St. Paul School were in the basement at the time of the incident and were not in danger.

JOLIET, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO