Syracuse, NY

Three Faculty Members Named O’Hanley Scholars

syr.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maxwell School announced three new O’Hanley Faculty Scholars: Saba Siddiki, associate professor of public administration and international affairs; Martin Shanguhyia, associate professor of history; and Chris Faricy, associate professor of political science. Each was selected for outstanding teaching, scholarship and other accomplishments, including success with external grant support and service to the institution. The scholars hold the title for three years and receive supplemental financial support for teaching and research.

news.syr.edu

