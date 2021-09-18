Three Faculty Members Named O’Hanley Scholars

Dr. Roxana Chicas is an Assistant Professor, Research Track. She specializes in clinical research in occupational and environmental health, particularly agricultural workers. Her research program focuses on reducing the severe kidney and brain damage that farm and construction workers can experience from being subject to extreme heat. Her nurse-scientist work will bring innovative cooling methods right to the fields. Dr. Chicas received her BSN and Ph.D. in Nursing from Emory and completed a postdoctoral traineeship in the Renal Department of Emory School of Medicine. In 2020, she received The Silver Bowl award from Emory University. The Silver Bowl was initiated to honor outstanding graduate students.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO