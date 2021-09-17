Unbuckled Traffic Fatalities Could Surpass 2020 Numbers in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) - - Public safety officials say Minnesota traffic deaths caused by people not wearing seatbelts could surpass last year's numbers, which were the highest since 2014. State Traffic Safety director Mike Hanson says the last seatbelt survey found 93-point-four percent of Minnesotans buckle up. But Hanson adds "that remaining six-plus percent of Minnesota drivers and occupants who don't put that seatbelt on, but yet they result in one-third of our fatalities." A "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign begins Sunday across Minnesota and runs through the end of September.