Idaho State

Idaho’s Covid-19 Spike Causing Blood Donor Shortage

By Angie
 8 days ago
If you are looking for a way to help the community, one of the easiest and most helpful ways to do so is to donate blood. I remember being so bummed in high school that I was not of age (18 years old) to donate blood because A) it got you out of class B) you got free snacks and tickets to cool events afterward C) you're potentially saving lives, which is a cool thing to do and boast about. So once I turned 18 I donated blood regularly.

Boise, ID
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho.

