Fremont, OH

TRAC roundup: Holmes outduels Truss for victory

 13 days ago

FREMONT — In a game where the starting quarterbacks combined for more than 750 passing yards, Kaden Holmes and the Fremont Ross Little Giants hung on to defeat Denim Truss and the St. Francis de Sales Knights 41-38 in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference football game on Friday night.

Holmes, who completed 17 of 26 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns, accounted for three straight touchdowns in the second half to overcome a 31-20 deficit.

He also ran for 120 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Bryson Hammer caught nine passes for 149 yards and a score, while Adam Hrynciw caught two passes — both touchdowns — for 114 yards.

Truss had a big night of his own, completing 29 of 42 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns.

His favorite target was Trey Talboo, who caught 18 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns.

Talboo’s 38-yard TD reception with 3:03 to go cut the Ross lead to three points. St. Francis, however, did not recover the ensuing onside kick attempt, and Ross (5-0, 2-0 TRAC) ran out the clock against the Knights (2-3, 0-2).


LIMA SENIOR 28, CLAY 13

Kamar Johnson rushed 15 times for 172 yards and a 20-yard touchdown as Lima Senior picked up a road win.

Kameraun Smith had a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown, Jemiel Hall returned a kickoff 99 yards for a TD, and Cam Miles rushed in from 11 yards out.

Logan Werner had an 18-yard touchdown run for Clay, and Donovan Coughlin scored on a 5-yard run.

