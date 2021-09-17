Badge Epoch :: The Aquarium Drunkard Interview
Before adopting the Badge Époque Ensemble banner and a palette of ’70s prog, jazz rock, and funk, Toronto’s Maximilian Turnbull recorded art rock under the alias Slim Twig. It’s fitting then that he reached for a third designation for Scroll, his new 90 minute audio collage under the Badge Epoch designation. Drawing from nearly a decade of recordings, sessions, snippets, and demos, the album documents Turnbull’s restless experimentation, drifting from minimalist tones to crisp beatwork, from jazzy washes to intense musique concrète freak outs. It’s a document of the transition from the Twig era to the Badge one, but under the steady hand of Andrew “Fleshtone Aura” Zukerman, who assembled the recordings into an avant-garde collage reminiscent of BBC Radiophonic Workshop, it doesn’t across as a mere documentary of stylistic inbetween-ism, but rather a cohesive collage statement that blends contributions from familiar collaborators, including Matthew “Doc” Dunn, Michael Rault, and Badge Époque Ensemble proper, into a vivid and spacious daydream. Turnbull joined us to discuss the new project and its philosophical frameworks. | j woodbury.aquariumdrunkard.com
