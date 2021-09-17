CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Badge Epoch :: The Aquarium Drunkard Interview

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore adopting the Badge Époque Ensemble banner and a palette of ’70s prog, jazz rock, and funk, Toronto’s Maximilian Turnbull recorded art rock under the alias Slim Twig. It’s fitting then that he reached for a third designation for Scroll, his new 90 minute audio collage under the Badge Epoch designation. Drawing from nearly a decade of recordings, sessions, snippets, and demos, the album documents Turnbull’s restless experimentation, drifting from minimalist tones to crisp beatwork, from jazzy washes to intense musique concrète freak outs. It’s a document of the transition from the Twig era to the Badge one, but under the steady hand of Andrew “Fleshtone Aura” Zukerman, who assembled the recordings into an avant-garde collage reminiscent of BBC Radiophonic Workshop, it doesn’t across as a mere documentary of stylistic inbetween-ism, but rather a cohesive collage statement that blends contributions from familiar collaborators, including Matthew “Doc” Dunn, Michael Rault, and Badge Époque Ensemble proper, into a vivid and spacious daydream. Turnbull joined us to discuss the new project and its philosophical frameworks. | j woodbury.

Radio Free Aquarium Drunkard on dublab :: September 2021

Every third Sunday, free form sounds for four hours with the Radio Free Aquarium Drunkard Sunday crew. For the September episode, airing September 19 from 4-8 PM, hour one features an opening invocation by AD founder and leader Justin Gage, followed by Range & Basin with Jason P. Woodbury, with a smattering of audio collages and needle drops. Following, Doom & Gloom From the Tomb with Tyler Wilcox, with an hour’s worth of reimaginings of Ornette Coleman’s “Lonely Woman.” To close, Cosmic Chambo Presents: Rituales de lo habitual—a program of devotional heaviness.
Mouth Painter :: Tropicale Moon

For their third release, Mouth Painter mold their high-lonesome exotica into a different kind Americana altogether, something more Kosimiche than cosmic. It’s the kind of music that might be playing on the jukebox in some Venusian honky-tonk. While the languid haze of Barry Walker’s pedal steel is certainly a touchstone of Mouth Painer’s sound, it’s complemented perfectly by Jason Willmon’s rhythmic drive, and the warm, proggy breeze of Valerie Osterberg’s flute. But where the overall vibe is homey and mellow, the songs on Tropicale Moon depict an ecology in crisis, a parched earth in geological distress. This is Anthropocene music, without a doubt, best exemplified up by the title cut. It’s an easy-rolling intergalactic road song that hovers gently between space-age lounge and the vague utopian hope of Jefferson Starship’s ‘Have You Seen the Stars Tonite?’ Osterberg sings about a small crew of folks who leave earth after the planet becomes unfit for life. They cruise the cosmos indefinitely on a space barge, drifting in search of another planet to tend so they might thrive together. For all the ground covered on Tropicale Moon, Mouth Painter pulls it off without a hitch, delivering an album of subtle grace and familiarity that always manages to point toward the horizon, and whatever lies just beyond it. | j annis.
Lost Girls – Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden on “Menneskekollektivet” (The Extended Article) Right around the time of making Menneskekollektivet, their debut LP as Lost Girls, Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden moved from uptown Oslo to a more suburban area just outside of town, with “lots of parks,” as Hval mentions. This was March 2020, which was of course the time the COVID-19 pandemic caused everything to crash. On the question whether this normal shift in their lives made this transient period a bit easier, Hval weighs her words carefully. More.
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
Yebba’s Stunning ‘Dawn’ Marks the Belated Arrival of a One-in-a-Million Singer: Album Review

Yebba — a.k.a. Abbey Smith — is a prodigiously talented 26-year-old singer who’s been buzzing for so long it’s hard to believe “Dawn” is her debut album. She’s already won a Grammy (for a 2019 collaboration with PJ Morton) and over the past five years has duetted with Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, A Tribe Called Quest, Chance the Rapper and even has a featured song on Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” (“Yebba’s Heartbreak”). Most significantly, she was featured on three songs on Mark Ronson’s stellar “Late Night Feelings” album; the Grammy-winning Amy Winehouse/Lady Gaga collaborator also produced many of the songs on “Dawn.”
3 Denzel Washington Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

As the most-watched list proves on an almost daily basis, Netflix subscribers will never grow tired of the mid budget action thriller. That appears to be especially true if your name is Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson or Jason Statham, with all three of the genre titans currently dominating the viewership charts.
Paul McCartney Announces Upcoming Livestream for His New Memoir

Paul McCartney will be releasing his highly-anticipated memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, on November 2. To celebrate, he’ll be taking part in a special livestream event. Per Sir Paul’s official website, the event will take place on Friday, November 5 at 7:30 GMT/3:30 EST from the Southbank Centre’s...
See Billy Joel Pay Tribute to Charlie Watts With Rolling Stones' 'Brown Sugar' Cover

Billy Joel paid tribute to Charlie Watts Friday with a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Brown Sugar” during his concert Friday in Cincinnati. Joel and his band played an abbreviated version of the Sticky Fingers classic, telling the Great American Ball Park crowd “That’s for Charlie” before segueing into his own hit “Big Shot.”
Stanley Tucci To Play Clive Davis in Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci has been tapped to play Grammy-winning producer Clive Davis in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the upcoming feature film about the late musical icon Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie will play Houston in the musical biopic, which is based on Houston’s epic life and music. Kasi Lemmons is directing, with Anthony McCarten penning the script. Davis was the lawyer-turned-music producer and executive who had an extraordinary eye for spotting talent. That ability to find a star before they erupted on the scene led him to the wildly talented Houston before anyone knew who she was...
Toni Braxton (‘The Masked Singer’ Pufferfish) unmasked interview: ‘It was nice to feel light for a moment’

In what host Nick Cannon called “the biggest upset in ‘The Masked Singer’ history,” Pufferfish was eliminated from Group A at the end of Thursday night’s episode, revealing herself to be Grammy-winning superstar Toni Braxton. The panel was gobsmacked to find out the “Unbreak My Heart” songstress had been throwing her voice to fool them throughout her performance of Dua Lipa‘s hit song “Levitating.” In addition to disguising her unmistakable tone, Braxton was forced to wear a face mask underneath her Pufferfish costume due to having lupus and needing to take extra precaution against Covid-19. Unfortunately, it muffled her voice and...
Catherine Davis Joins Antonio Banderas, Jaime King in ‘Banshee’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Catherine Davis has landed a leading role in the upcoming action thriller “Banshee.” She joins a cast that includes Jaime King (“Sin City”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) and Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy”). The film follows a freelance assassin, codenamed Banshee (King), who is ambushed by Anthony Greene (Flanagan), a powerful mercenary who killed her father and who is now seeking to collect a bounty on Caleb (Banderas), her former black ops mentor. Caleb went underground five years prior, triggering a race against time as Banshee must find and protect Caleb before Greene and his army of hired killers can...
Paul McCartney Reveals ‘Rocky Racoon’ Inspiration in ‘The Lyrics’ Trailer

Paul McCartney’s official YouTube page has published a video clip in which he tells a story that illustrates part of the lyric for The Beatles’ “Rocky Racoon.” It appears in the lead-up to the November 2 publication of The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present. The book is a novel telling of his life via the lyrics of 154 of his songs.
First look at Denzel Washington's Macbeth as release date is confirmed

Something wicked this way comes... arguably Shakespeare's biggest tragedy, Macbeth, is getting the big-screen treatment again, with Denzel Washington in the title role. Shot in black and white, Joel Coen's take on the famous Shakespearean classic, The Tragedy of Macbeth, has dropped its first trailer, and if creepy was the aim then they totally nailed it.
Normani, Daddy Yankee, Nas Hit Stage for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show on Amazon

Rihanna is taking her Savage X Fenty show online again this year, with a star-studded music and fashion extravaganza premiering exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Nas, Daddy Yankee, Normani and Ricky Martin are among the artists performing at this year’s event, dubbed the “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.” Expect appearances from stars like Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens and Sabrina Carpenter as well. Want to watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show online? The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 is streaming exclusively on Amazon for Amazon Prime members. When Does Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Air? The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 premiered...
