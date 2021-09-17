County News

After an absence of a year and a half resulting from the pandemic, the Lavaca County Retired School Personnel (LCRSP) met Tuesday in the Fellowship Hall of Hallettsville First United Methodist Church. It was a time of celebration, joy and fellowship. President Gina Pavlu presided and introduced Joann Bludau, superintendent of Hallettsville ISD, who spoke to the group about many positive developments in HISD. She highlighted the fact that students enjoyed face-to-face instruction all last year, which resulted in little loss of class time; a second high school counselor was hired this year to help students; increased use of technology — video and Zoom — has allowed for easier counseling sessions between students, parents, a psychologist and teachers; and a number of new vocational programs have been added like HVAC and welding. There is a great need for teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers and support personnel, so local folks interested in helping are encouraged to apply.
