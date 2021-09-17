CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

 9 days ago

Guilford County has started the process of redrawing county Board of Commissioners district lines as a result of updated population data provided by the 2020 Census. Commissioners encourage residents to participate in submitting revised district maps and providing comments on map proposals that will be reviewed by the Board of Commissioners as it makes a final decision on where commissioner district lines will be beginning in 2022.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#County News#Board Of County
