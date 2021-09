MIAMI -- Marlins rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera discovered the K, but not his elusive first win in Saturday night's 6-3 loss to the Pirates at loanDepot park. Cabrera entered his fifth start fanning just nine of the first 71 batters he has faced at the Major League level -- well below his 9.5 K/9 mark across parts of five Minor League seasons. He retired six of the first 10 via the strikeout on Saturday.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO