FlashbackFriday with the Historical Society: Lima Center School Students in 1961

It’s time again for #FlashbackFriday with the Whitewater Historical Society!. Pictured here are the students in first through third grades at the Lima Center School in 1961. The school building on Lima Center Road was rebuilt in 1881 after a fire earlier that year. In the 1960s, around one hundred students in grades first through sixth attended the Lima Center and Utters Corners Schools in Lima Township, which had been by that point incorporated into the Whitewater Unified School District. In 1970, the school board elected to phase out use of the two rural school buildings in favor of adding additions to the existing elementary schools. The Lima Center School Bell, first rung at midnight on January 1, 1882, now ​sits in front of Whitewater Middle School.