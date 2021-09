St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a suspect involved in the beating of an Opelousas man who suffers from a mental illness. On August 11, 2021, just before 7:00 P.M., officers with the Opelousas Police Department responded to the 300 block of East Jefferson Street for a male victim lying on the side of the roadway. The victim was found to be unconscious and had visible head injuries, according to police. The incident was captured on surveillance video. The video is grainy, but officers did notice that several vehicles passed by during and after the beating.

