Penalties plague Barrington in loss to Glenbrook South
Trailing 14-7 late in the fourth quarter, visiting Glenbrook South needed to find some offensive magic Friday night against Barrington in nonconference football action. And the Titans did exactly that as they put together a 77-yard scoring drive along with a 2-point conversion with 4:58 to play to capture an exciting 15-14 victory over the penalty-plagued Broncos. Will Collins scored on a 1-yard run to put the Titans ahead.football.dailyherald.com
