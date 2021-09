Rosé from BLACKPINK launched her solo music career in March 2021, and it propelled her into the public eye more than ever. The singer has been a beloved member of BLACKPINK since 2016, and she’s only gained more fans since embarking on her solo career. At 24-years-old, she’s already a bonafide icon, and she’s still just getting started. In fact, it’s rumored she will be the first-ever female K-Pop idol to attend the Met Gala. So, after all the rumors, is BLACKPINK's Rosé actually at the Met Gala? Here’s the tea.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO