Genoa, OH

NBC roundup: Boos, Eastwood shut out Genoa

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 13 days ago

PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood’s Case Boos rushed for three touchdowns as Eastwood shut down Genoa 33-0 in a Northern Buckeye Conference football game on Friday night.

The Eagles (5-0) blanked the Comets (2-3,1-1 NBC) to remain undefeated. The Eagles’ defense held Genoa to 166 yards.

Boos rushed for 56 yards on 13 carries — an average of 4.3 yards per carry.

Eastwood’s Bryce Koprowski-Kistner led the Eagles in rushing yards with 57 on 12 attempts.

Genoa quarterback Aiden Brunkhorst connected on 10 of 19 passes for 103 yards, including a 33-yard TD pass to Merced Diaz.

■ ROSSFORD 42, FOSTORIA 14

FOSTORIA — Rossford quarterback Alex Williams completed 15 passes on 22 attempts for 217 yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ (3-2) road win over Fostoria (0-5).

In the first quarter, Williams found Nevan Hanthorn for a 44-yard touchdown pass — the quarterback’s longest of the game. Two of Williams’ five touchdowns were passes of 40 or more yards.

Rossford’s Holden Martins totaled 85 yards on five receptions and two touchdowns.

Fostoria scored 14 points in the fourth quarter on touchdown passes from Gavin Miller, who also completed a two-point conversion.

■ LAKE 41, WOODMORE 6

ELMORE — Sam Scifers and David Parsons each ran for two touchdowns as the Flyers defeated the Wildcats in an NBC game.

Noah Robie (4 yards) and Joe Clay (12 yards) also had touchdown runs for Lake (2-3, 1-1 NBC).

Jesse Gutierrez had a 4-yard TD run for Woodmore (0-5, 0-2).

The Blade

Live coverage: Eastwood at Elmwood

BLOOMDALE — The host Elmwood Royals (4-1, 1-1) will try to put an end to their nightmarish 20-year losing streak against visiting Wood County rival Eastwood (6-0, 3-0) in a pivotal Northern Buckeye Conference football matchup Friday night.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
The Blade

Special teams a silent giant for Bowling Green football

BOWLING GREEN — Don’t sleep on the specialists. The undisputed brightest spot in Bowling Green State University’s football season was the upset pulled off at Minnesota last week. The defense has been lauded for holding a potent Golden Gophers offense to just 10 points, but under the radar went the Falcons’ special teams unit of long snapper James Carolan, kicker Nate Needham, and punter Matt Naranjo.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

Whitmer offensive line clearing way for bounce-back season

The Whitmer football team is having a bounce-back season. The offensive line is a big reason why. The 5-1 Panthers have made last year’s 1-5 record seem like a distant memory. With a dominant group up front, Whitmer is 3-0 in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference entering Friday’s league contest against Lima Senior.
FOOTBALL
The Blade

Scouting report: Bowling Green football at Kent State

BOWLING GREEN — Coming off of their upset victory at Minnesota, Bowling Green State University begins Mid-American Conference play at Kent State on Saturday. The Falcons’ running game was on the rise in recent weeks, but still hasn’t gone anywhere this season and was halted for 22 net yards on 25 carries at Minnesota. The Falcons rank dead last in FBS in rushing with 45.3 yards per game, and they’ve posted just 16.5 points per game as an offense. Something has to get going on the ground if the Falcons want to control the ball away from All-MAC quarterback Dustin Crum.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

Boys golf: Area teams win sectional championships

Bryan’s boys golf team captured a Division II sectional title on Thursday at Moose Landing Country Club in Ottawa, Ohio. The Golden Bears carded a 324 to win the team trophy by 31 strokes over Liberty-Benton (337). Ottawa-Glandorf (338), led by medalist Carter Schimmoeller (76), finished third.
OTTAWA, OH
The Blade

Mud Hens fall to St. Paul Saints, 2-0

The Mud Hens were on the wrong side of a pitcher’s duel Thursday night at Fifth Third Field, as Toledo lost 2-0 to the St. Paul Saints in its second game of the “2021 Final Stretch” series.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Blade football poll: Whitmer takes over No. 1 in big-school rankings

A new divisional leader has emerged in The Blade's high school football poll after the sixth week of the regular season. With Findlay beating previous No. 1 Fremont Ross 34-14 in Three Rivers Athletic Conference play last Friday, another TRAC member, Whitmer (5-1), has been elevated to the No. 1 spot in this week's combined Division I-II poll.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Walleye sign versatile young forward Brady Tomlak

The Toledo Walleye have signed forward Brady Tomlak, a versatile second-year pro who played for the Wheeling Nailers last season. Tomlak, a native of Oakland, Mich., played in 61 games for Wheeling last season and produced 21 points with eight goals and 31 assists. The 61 games played tied him for the team lead.
NHL
