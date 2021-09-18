NBC roundup: Boos, Eastwood shut out Genoa

PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood’s Case Boos rushed for three touchdowns as Eastwood shut down Genoa 33-0 in a Northern Buckeye Conference football game on Friday night.

The Eagles (5-0) blanked the Comets (2-3,1-1 NBC) to remain undefeated. The Eagles’ defense held Genoa to 166 yards.

Boos rushed for 56 yards on 13 carries — an average of 4.3 yards per carry.

Eastwood’s Bryce Koprowski-Kistner led the Eagles in rushing yards with 57 on 12 attempts.

Genoa quarterback Aiden Brunkhorst connected on 10 of 19 passes for 103 yards, including a 33-yard TD pass to Merced Diaz.





■ ROSSFORD 42, FOSTORIA 14

FOSTORIA — Rossford quarterback Alex Williams completed 15 passes on 22 attempts for 217 yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ (3-2) road win over Fostoria (0-5).

In the first quarter, Williams found Nevan Hanthorn for a 44-yard touchdown pass — the quarterback’s longest of the game. Two of Williams’ five touchdowns were passes of 40 or more yards.

Rossford’s Holden Martins totaled 85 yards on five receptions and two touchdowns.

Fostoria scored 14 points in the fourth quarter on touchdown passes from Gavin Miller, who also completed a two-point conversion.





■ LAKE 41, WOODMORE 6

ELMORE — Sam Scifers and David Parsons each ran for two touchdowns as the Flyers defeated the Wildcats in an NBC game.

Noah Robie (4 yards) and Joe Clay (12 yards) also had touchdown runs for Lake (2-3, 1-1 NBC).

Jesse Gutierrez had a 4-yard TD run for Woodmore (0-5, 0-2).