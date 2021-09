The actors of SBS’s new drama “One the Woman” have revealed some reasons why you shouldn’t miss the drama!. The comedy drama is about a corrupt prosecutor who tries to regain her memories after getting amnesia and switching lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law who looks exactly like her. Honey Lee stars in the dual roles of Jo Yeon Joo, the corrupt prosecutor, and Kang Mi Na, the chaebol daughter-in-law. Lee Sang Yoon co-stars as Han Seung Wook, a third-generation chaebol who still has feelings for his first love.

