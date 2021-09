FARGO, ND – The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks fell to the Kansas City Monarchs 8-4 in game 1 of the American Association Championship Friday evening. The T-Bones jumped onto the scoreboard in the top of the first inning when Ryan Grotjohn hit a 2-run home run to take a 2-0 lead. Darnell Sweeney followed that with a solo shot over the right field wall to take a 3-0 lead.