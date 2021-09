DENVER — Teacher Ben Isaac says learning in school is not just about words and numbers--it's also about students learning their identities. "Being a Black, male teacher, especially teaching language arts, looking the way that I do with all the tattoos and the gauges and the hair and whatever, it lets them know that, wow, I don't have to abandon my identity or who I am to be professional and responsible," Isaac said.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO