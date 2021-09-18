CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella added to WWE Extreme Rules

f4wonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA match between Liv Morgan and Carmella has been made for Extreme Rules. On tonight’s episode of SmackDown, Morgan teamed with Toni Storm to take on Carmella and Zelina Vega. The match lasted under two minutes before Carmella went face first into the turnbuckle, complained that her nose was broken, and walked away for the count out loss. Morgan told Carmella that she was tired of her running away and wanted a match at Extreme Rules. Later, after it was shown that her face was fine, Carmella accepted the match.

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Backstage Note on Women’s Match Cut From WWE SmackDown, Tweets From Carmella & Liv Morgan

– As previously reported, a women’s match was planned for last night’s WWE SmackDown in Madison Square Garden that would’ve featured Carmella teaming up with Zelina Vega against Liv Morgan and an unknown opponent. However, the match was cut from the show due to time constraints. POST Wrestling’s John Pollock later reported that the fourth participant in the match was scheduled to be Toni Storm (See Below).
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

MJF Rips New Jersey, WWE Superstars Liv Morgan & Baron Corbin React

MJF took to Twitter earlier today and asked if he really had to go to New Jersey for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The AEW Superstar got several WWE Superstars to respond, including Liv Morgan and Baron Corbin. MJF said,. “…..do I really have to go to New Jersey?”
WWE
411mania.com

MJF Interacts With Liv Morgan and Happy Corbin Following Smackdown

AEW’s MJF posted a message to Twitter asking if he has to go to New Jersey, drawing responses from WWE’s Liv Morgan and Happy Corbin. Newark, New Jersey will be the site of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. MJF wrote: “…..do I really have to go to New Jersey?”
WWE
Bleacher Report

The Official Bleacher Report WWE Staff Predictions for 2021 Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules used to be the one night of the year when every match on the card had a hardcore stipulation. Judging from this year's lineup, though, that gimmick no longer applies. Here is a rundown of the card as it stands, according to WWE.com:. Roman Reigns vs. "The Demon"...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: Extreme Rules go-home show

Tonight's SmackDown takes place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. It's the go-home show for Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against "The Demon" Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. Last week, WWE Champion Big E confronted Reigns, which led to Balor & Big E defeating The Usos.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 9/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers: Final Extreme Rules hype, Reigns vs. Montez Ford, Belair-Lynch segment a setback, Liv Morgan’s entrance, live callers (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails discussing the final Extreme Rules hype including Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford with The Demon showing up, a Bianca Belair-Becky Lynch segment which was a setback for Belair, Liv Morgan’s stale cliche ring entrance routine, Happy Corbin, and more with live callers and emails.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE EXTREME RULES PPV PRIMER 9/26: Javier’s preview & predictions for Reigns vs. Balor, Lynch vs. Belair, Flair vs. Bliss, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... On September 26, 2021, WWE Extreme Rules 2021 will be airing from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Only two matches this year will have “extreme rules”, the match between Roman Reigns and “The Demon” Finn Balor for the WWE Universal Title, and the triple threat between Damian Priest, Jeff Hardy, and Sheamus since triple threats matches are de facto “extreme rules” matches. The two WWE women’s singles titles and the WWE Smackdown Tag team Titles will also be defended.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Carmella
Person
Toni Storm
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Damian Priest
theScore

Silva destroys Ortiz with emphatic 1st-round KO

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva put Tito Ortiz to sleep with a huge knockout in the first round of their boxing match Saturday night. The stoppage came at the 1:21 mark of the Triller Fight Club co-main event in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, was...
UFC
ringsidenews.com

Bobby Lashley vs Randy Orton No Longer Taking Place At WWE Extreme Rules

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has proven himself to be a very dominant champion over the past few months. He has Vince McMahon’s number and has the privilege of calling him anytime he wants. On top of that, Lashley is also open to fighting in Bellator again in the future. For...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Big E vs. Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

A big triple threat match headlined last night's episode of Raw. WWE Champion Big E, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley faced off in last night's main event. It was Reigns who got the win, with him hitting a spear on Lashley after Lashley had attacked Big E with a steel chair.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Extreme Rules#Combat#Smackdown#Bank#Sheamus Raw Women#Champion Charlotte Flair
bjpenndotcom

Tito Ortiz issues statement following KO loss to Anderson Silva in boxing

Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz issued a statement following his KO loss to fellow MMA legend Anderson Silva in their boxing match. Ortiz suffered a first-round KO defeat to Silva during their boxing match which took place on Saturday night for Triller Fight Club. As part of his contract to take the fight with Silva, Ortiz was required to make 195lbs or less, but he missed weight during the weigh-ins, coming in heavy at 200lbs. Unfortunately for Ortiz, that weight miss was a foreshadowing of what was to come the next day for him, as he suffered a brutal KO loss to Silva in what was Ortiz’s pro boxing debut. Following the fight, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” took to his social media to issue a statement about his latest loss. Check out what he wrote below.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Robbie Lawler drops huge truth bomb ahead of Nick Diaz UFC bout

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has vowed to continue fighting regardless of the outcome of his fight against Nick Diaz. Robbie Lawler will take on his fellow UFC veteran Nick Diaz in a five-round, non-title fight at UFC 266 next weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Leading...
UFC
ringsidenews.com

WWE Did Not Change Extreme Rules Plans Due To AEW

AEW Dynamite beat WWE Raw in the 18 to 49 demographic in the fallout after All Out. The company then moved up a WWE Title match between Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton to this week’s Raw. Some said this was an instance of reactionary booking, but we can confirm WWE had other reasons.
WWE
PWMania

The Demon vs. Roman Reigns Confirmed For Extreme Rules

WWE has officially announced that Finn Balor’s alter-ego The Demon will be challenging WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view. As noted earlier, Balor brought back The Demon at the end of tonight’s WWE Super SmackDown on FOX episode to confront Reigns. In an update, WWE...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Added to WWE Extreme Rules

WWE has announced that Jimmy and Jey Uso will defend the Smackdown tag team titles against the Street Profits at Extreme Rules. The Street Profits want the smoke, and they will get it from the SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WWE Extreme Rules. The Usos have seen a lot of...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces New Title Match For Extreme Rules

WWE sent out the following today, announcing The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event:. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits. The Street Profits want the smoke, and they will get it from the SmackDown Tag...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: The Demon To Appear?, Extreme Rules Build, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee with more build to Extreme Rules. WWE has not announced any matches or segments for SmackDown as of this writing. They are teasing that “The Demon” Finn Balor will continue to have his sights set on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but it remains to be seen if Balor will be in his Demon gear before the match at Extreme Rules.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy