Purdue to feature band's barred giant drum outside Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Purdue's famous giant bass drum has drummed up quite a controversy before Saturday's road game at Notre Dame Stadium. After being told that the World's Largest Drum would not be allowed to enter the playing field through Notre Dame Stadium's home entrance, Purdue's All-American Band will play its halftime performance without the drum for the first time since 1979. Purdue spokesman Aaron Yoder said Friday that the band still planned to bring the massive drum and keep it outside the stadium "for fans to enjoy before the game."