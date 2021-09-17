Meet Local Legend Abner Sprague In A Living History Performance

The men who signed the US Constitution are well known for their role in history and the importance of the document that contains their names. A lesser-known person who played an important role in the original document is the man who actually wrote, or penned, the words. Jacob Shallus’s name appears nowhere on the document, but he is the man who transcribed the original Constitution. While his name may be lost to history, his contribution to history, is not.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO