Meet Local Legend Abner Sprague In A Living History Performance
Few characters embody the feisty spirit of the American West as purely as the intrepid Abner Sprague (1850-1943). He arrived in Colorado at age 14. By 1875, he and his father established homesteads in the wilderness setting of today's Moraine Park. He would embark on a career as a land and railroad surveyor. He would witness the advent of "dude ranch" tourism, as Easterners and Midwesterners flocked to his ranch. Lodging guests quickly became more profitable than raising cattle. Sprague reflected on it years later, saying, "we had to go into the hotel business or go bankrupt from keeping free company."
