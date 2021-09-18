CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani to pitch Sunday for Angels

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 8 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will pitch for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday after his sore arm felt much better in a bullpen session. Ohtani threw about 30 pitches Friday, and the Angels decided their two-way superstar isn’t done yet on the mound as they finish out another non-playoff season. Ohtani is 9-2 with a 3.36 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP in 21 mound starts this season for the Angels, but the AL MVP candidate felt arm fatigue Wednesday while playing catch. He had been penciled in to pitch Friday against Oakland in the opener of Los Angeles’ final homestand. He’ll face the A’s to close the weekend.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani’s MVP candidacy takes a hit

Los Angeles Angles two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s quest for the American League MVP Award may have taken a hit Thursday. Per the Orange County Register’s Jeff Fletcher:. Shohei Ohtani is not pitching this weekend against the A’s. He was “penciled” in for Friday. He felt sore playing catch. They still are hoping to have him pitch again this season. Not shutting him down. To clarify, they could still shut him down, but right now they haven’t decided that. They will see how he feels over the next few days. (Manager Joe) Maddon also said they’ve considered giving him a break at the plate because of his slump. Also to be clear, Maddon said Ohtani is not scheduled to see a doctor. He believes this is just end-of-the-season fatigue, as opposed to an injury.
MLB
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
RealGM

Shohei Ohtani Has Sore Arm, May Not Pitch Again This Season

Shohei Ohtani won't pitch Friday for the Los Angeles Angels because of a sore right arm that could sideline him as a pitcher for the rest of the season. "If there's any kind of lingering soreness, you may not see him pitch," Joe Maddon said. Ohtani felt soreness while playing...
MLB
Red Bluff Daily News

A’s sweep Angels in extras in battle between Shohei Ohtani and Frankie Montas

After a brief hiatus, the Oakland A’s bad habit of blowing leads late reared its ugly head again. Instead of folding, though, some stepped up in the clutch to help hand the A’s a 3-2 extra-inning, sweep-clinching win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon at Angel Stadium. First,...
MLB
arcamax.com

After battling arm soreness, Shohei Ohtani set to return to mound Sunday

A few hours before the Angels’ game Friday night, Shohei Ohtani’s status as a pitcher was uncertain. By the time he got through pregame activities, however, the two-way star was already scheduled for his next pitching start. Ohtani will take the mound Sunday, the Angels announced, two days after he...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Ap Sports#The Los Angeles Angels#Era#Al Mvp
NESN

Shohei Ohtani’s Baserunning Blunder Costs Angels In Loss To Astros

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. Even Shohei Ohtani makes mistakes on the diamond. The Los Angeles Angels superstar committed a costly baserunning blunder Wednesday night in his team’s loss to the Houston Astros. The score was tied 5-5 in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Angels loaded the bases with one out. Pinch hitter David Fletcher hit a fly ball, which looked like it might score Ohtani, who was on third base. Ohtani got a good enough jump to beat Chas McCormick’s throw but he neglected to touch home plate before catcher Jason Castro tagged him out.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Mariners walk Ohtani in 9th, hold off Angels to keep pace

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ty France homered, Jake Fraley scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error and the streaking Seattle Mariners held off the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 to keep pace in the AL wild-card chase. Clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth inning, the Mariners made an unconventional move. They walked Shohei Ohtani intentionally with nobody on, putting the potential tying run on base with one out. Ohtani advanced to third on Phil Gosselin’s double, and an intentional walk to Jared Walsh loaded the bases. Paul Sewald then struck out Jack Mayfield and retired Jose Rojas for his 11th save. The Mariners won their season-high sixth straight and remained two games behind the Yankees for the second AL wild card.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Riverside Press Enterprise

Shohei Ohtani walks 4 times in Angels’ loss as Mariners avoid slugger

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate in the seventh and ninth innings representing the tying run as Angel Stadium came to life. Both times, Ohtani walked. The Angels never were able to push home that tying run and they lost, 6-5, to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, while Ohtani continues his frustrating walk-a-thon.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani sets insane record even Babe Ruth could not reach

Even as the MLB season is drawing to a close, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is still managing to break impressive records. For one, the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners recently turned to one option to contain Ohtani. Over the latter two games of their four-game series against the Angels, the Astros walked the two-way star a combined seven times. And in the Mariners’ series-opening clash with the Angels, they walked him four times.
MLB
Sacramento Bee

Joey Wendle, Dietrich Enns lead Rays to 7-2 win over Tigers

Joey Wendle tripled and homered, 30-year-old Dietrich Enns won for the first time in the major leagues and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 on Saturday. “We all wanted to see this moment,” Wendle said about Enns. “He hasn't always had the best luck, but he keeps going out there and he was electric tonight. We're thrilled for him."
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy