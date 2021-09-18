Three H-F residents selected to serve as judges

Three Homewood-Flossmoor residents are among 22 persons selected to the position of associate judge for the Cook County Circuit Court. Lloyd Brooks and Barbara Dawkins of Homewood, and Anthony Swanagan of Flossmoor, were selected from an initial pool of 225 candidates. They will be sworn in during a virtual ceremony on Oct. 4. Their terms will expire on June 30, 2023. They can be reappointed to the bench. Their selections were announced Sept. 9.