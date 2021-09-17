Cardinals to host 10th anniversary reunion of 2011 World Series Championship team

Hey remember the 2011 World Series? It was a pretty good one, especially if you were a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. In fact, that entire month leading into the postseason was pretty fun. The Cardinals went 18-8 in September, caught the Braves who went 9-18 during that month, and overtook them on the final game of the season with a big win over the Houston Astros and a brutal, 13-inning loss to the Philadelphia Phillies by the Braves. I cannot believe it has been ten years already — most of the players from that team have moved on or retired or are Adam Wainwright or Yadier Molina (and technically Matt Carpenter). I still remember it all so clearly!

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO