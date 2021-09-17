Cardinals to host 10th anniversary reunion of 2011 World Series Championship team
The Cardinals will host a 10-year anniversary reunion of the 2011 World Series Championship team at Busch Stadium on Saturday, September 18, presented by Heartland Coca-Cola. More than 30 former players and coaches from the 2011 team, including Cardinals Hall of Famer Chris Carpenter, World Series MVP David Freese, 2011 Cardinals All-Stars Lance Berkman and Matt Holliday, are scheduled to take part in a pregame ceremony before that evening’s 6:15 PM game against the visiting San Diego Padres.stlsportspage.com
Comments / 0