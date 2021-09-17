CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

THUNE: Real American beef

By Sen. John Thune
Rapid City Journal
 8 days ago

You can find out exactly where your T-shirt was made if you check the tag or label. Is it too much to ask for the same level of certainty when it comes to the beef you feed your family? The answer is plain and simple: no. Unfortunately, the current beef...

rapidcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
beef2live.com

U.S. Beef Production By Hour

The United States produced 27.2 billion pounds of beef in 2020. U.S. monthly beef production averaged 2.27 billion pounds in 2020. The United States produced 3.1 million pounds of beef every hour and 863 pounds every second in 2020.
AGRICULTURE
The Atlantic

Where’s the Cheap Beef?

Grocery prices are rising. Meat prices are rising more than most other grocery prices. Beef prices are rising more than most other meat prices. But on the ranch, these are not prosperous times. Even as ground chuck costs more than $5 a pound at Walmart, ranchers complain that they are receiving less for their animals than it costs to feed them.
INDUSTRY
Omaha.com

Weysan Dun: Sacrificing to fight COVID is the real American way

Those who read my columns know I am on the conservative side of the political spectrum, and I strive to be fact-based and balanced. I am a patriotic, proud American; an advocate of law and order; and I embrace the qualities that make our country one of the greatest in the world. It is from my perspective as a patriotic conservative that I write about the “American way” to respond to the COVID pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Mobridge Tribune

Sen. Thune hears concerns, discusses possible solutions

Telling his constituents that this fall in Washington will be very busy, U.S. Senator John Thune spent more than hour answering questions for residents. Area residents gathered at the Great Plains Family Restaurant Friday, Sept. 17, to meet with Thune and to discuss issues they are dealing with in this part of South Dakota. From agricultural to jurisdictional issues, Thune addressed the issues with the individuals gathered there.
WALWORTH COUNTY, SD
beef2live.com

World Beef Consumption By Country

World beef consumption down 398K metric tons from last year. The world consumed 59.1 million metric tons of beef in 2020, down 398K metric tons from the prior year. Argentina consumed 2.4 million metric tons of beef in 2020, up 46K metric tons from the prior year. Brazil consumed 7.6...
AGRICULTURE
montanarightnow.com

Senator Tester works to ensure American beef is labeled "Product of USA"

BILLNGS - Senator Jon Tester is looking to make U.S. produced beef more accessible for American consumers by reinstating a mandatory country of origin labeling law. The new bill was announced in Billings on Friday. He spoke alongside local producers and consumers about why placing the label 'Product of U.S.A.'...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Trade Organization#Common Sense#Ground Beef#American#Ustr#Wto#South Dakotans#Senate
CBS San Francisco

‘Off The Charts’ Chinese Demand For American Beef Keeping Port Of Oakland Busy

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An ‘extraordinary’ surge in meat exports to Asia, particularly to China, has helped the sprawling Port of Oakland recover from the economic doldrums of the COVID pandemic. According to data released Wednesday, Oakland exported the equivalent of 25,200 20-foot containers of beef through July. Shipping officials were estimating the total value of beef exports to Asia at $1.5 billion in the first seven months of 2021. “Demand for high-qualify U.S. meat products is off the charts,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes in a news release. Asian markets have received nearly all of the beef exported...
OAKLAND, CA
kelo.com

Thune believes debt ceiling crisis will be solved

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The federal government needs to raise the debt limit to avoid another shutdown. Senator John Thune says he believes that the debt limit crisis will be solved. Thune told “Good Morning America”, “There will be a solution. We all believe the debt limit needs to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
ppioneer.com

Sen. Thune discusses livestock, other issues during Herreid visit

“I want to congratulate you for introducing the MCOOL (mandatory country of origin) legislation,” Herman Schumacher of Herreid told South Dakota Sen. John Thune. Sen. Thune was in Herreid on Friday as part of a swing through the north central part of the state. Sen. Thune’s first stop was at Herreid Livestock Auction, where he met with a small group […]
HERREID, SD
siouxlandproud.com

Sen. Thune challenger among Jan. 6 demonstrators in Washington

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Black Hills candidate who wants to unseat South Dakota Sen. John Thune in next year’s Republican primary says he demonstrated in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 against President Joe Biden’s victory. Mark Mowry, of Spearfish, says his candidacy is fueled by Thune’s unwillingness to...
WASHINGTON STATE
High Plains Journal

Sustainability for the beef industry is here

The United States beef industry is serious about forging a sustainable future for all its sectors—from ranch to retail. That not only means improving beef operations for long-term success. The industry is also committed to assuring consumers and food companies that beef is a socially responsible and environmentally sound product. It’s working to create more transparency about how beef is raised and processed.
AGRICULTURE
kelo.com

Thune reflects on 9/11 attacks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Senator John Thune issued a statement reflecting on the September 11, 2001 attacks. “Twenty years ago, the worst of the world was met by the best of America. Nearly 3,000 men and women lost their lives in the cowardly terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, a day that touched each and every one of us. Our country has never stopped grieving that horrible loss, but we responded with two decades of American resolve and resilience. Everyday Americans, first responders, and the members of the Armed Forces who fought back against the terrorists have been united in purpose to protect our American way of life. Twenty years after that horrible day, I join all Americans in remembering the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation and thanking the men and women who continue to defend our freedoms at home and abroad. We will never forget.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Rapid City Journal

JOHNSON: The case of the MMIW

If you turned on the news this week or scrolled through social media, it is likely that you came across the tragic story of 22-year-old Gabby Petito whose body was found in Wyoming this week. A little less than two weeks ago, Petito’s family filed a missing person’s report when her fiancé returned home to Florida from a cross-country road trip without her.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy