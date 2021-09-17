2021 NJ Cybersecurity Virtual Conference

For every college student who dreams of a career in cybersecurity and connecting with cybersecurity business leaders, Seton Hall University is proud to announce the 2021 New Jersey Cybersecurity Conference. The second annual New Jersey Cybersecurity conference will connect students and university faculty and administrators with cybersecurity business leaders. Registration is now open for the free virtual conference, scheduled for October 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.