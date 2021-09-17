CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Orange, NJ

2021 NJ Cybersecurity Virtual Conference

By Milan Stanic
shu.edu
 8 days ago

For every college student who dreams of a career in cybersecurity and connecting with cybersecurity business leaders, Seton Hall University is proud to announce the 2021 New Jersey Cybersecurity Conference. The second annual New Jersey Cybersecurity conference will connect students and university faculty and administrators with cybersecurity business leaders. Registration is now open for the free virtual conference, scheduled for October 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

www.shu.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed just before 4 p.m. local...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Orange, NJ
South Orange, NJ
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Upitchnj#Edge#Gurdeep Kaur

Comments / 0

Community Policy