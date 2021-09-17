Hands-on Preview – Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers

A game aiming to be a child’s first introduction to racing titles, Blaze and the Monster Machines is intentionally simplistic. The Finger Guns Preview. As a Dad to 5, I can attest to the fact that racing games can be complicated for younger games. It’s something most of us forget about as we grow up but having to learn how to steer and accelerate at the same time can be a real trial for kids at first. Breaking? Nah, the track sides will slow me down. Drifting? Forget about it. Gears? An impossibility. Having played Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers for half an hour at Outright Games’ recent Unwrapped event, it’s very clear that this is a game that understands that and is built around those facets.

