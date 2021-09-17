CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hands-on Preview – Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers

By Leo Faria
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hard thing when playing a game clearly aimed at a very young demographic is knowing that you are not its target audience. You know you’re not the one going to have the most fun with it. Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers, presented during Outright Games‘ OG Unwrapped event, is such a case. Even if the preview showcased a game that, in theory, felt nothing special at all, I could see this being a pretty fun entry-level racer for the little ones, something that Race With Ryan tried to achieve, but to no avail.

