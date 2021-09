Happy Friday, friends! We’re back for another edition of “What White Sox team will we get leading up to the postseason?” Yesterday’s wasn’t a great mix. Tonight is going to see Dylan Cease face off against Taylor Hearn. Hearn has spent a lot of time in the bullpen, and has only made eight starts this season. His ERA is a solid 3.99 and has gone 90 1⁄3 innings, allowing 78 hits and walking 34 batters. Cease, meanwhile, was spotty in his last appearance against the Red Sox. The lack of command led to him lasting 2 2⁄3 innings, walking five and giving up four hits, so he’s definitely going to be trying to bounce back tonight.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO