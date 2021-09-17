Michiyo Tsujimura; Early Researchers of Tea and Health Science

It’s not often that Google helps us celebrate the fascinating of Camellia sinensis and the scientific research, but today almost caught me off guard. One of the early pioneers in tea and health research is Michiyo Tsujimura who, in 1929, first isolated the specific elements in tea that make the most valuable contributions to our health. Two of her most famous papers were published in 1930. But agricultural biochemists continue to build on her original contributions. But she is not only known and revered for her work with tea but also because she was the first woman in Japan with a doctorate in agriculture and published more than thirty scholarly papers on various subjects.