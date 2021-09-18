ACI Concrete Convention set for Atlanta; virtual options abound
Engineers, contractors, educators, manufacturers, and material representatives will assemble at the ACI Concrete Convention in Atlanta, October 17-21, to collaborate on concrete codes, specifications, and practices. Technical and educational sessions will provide perspectives on the latest research and industry developments, along with the opportunity to earn Professional Development Hours. Select programming will also be available live or on-demand to attendees who choose to attend virtually. Among headliner events:concreteproducts.com
