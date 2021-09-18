ACI Concrete Convention set for Atlanta; virtual options abound

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Milwaukee, has named Senior Vice President, Construction & Utility Sector Megan Tanel successor to President Dennis Slater, who will retire at the end of 2021, capping a nearly 40-year career with AEM and its predecessor. Tanel joined AEM in 1995 and grew into her present post after leading AEM exhibitions and events initiatives, including the 2001 World of Asphalt launch, followed by a director role responsible for The Utility Expo (formerly ICUEE), staged every two years in Louisville, Ky., and ConExpo-Con/Agg, held every three years in Las Vegas. AEM Directors credit she and her team with growing the association’s trade show revenue by 80 percent over a 12-year period, thanks in part to their work to establish strategic relationships with global partners.

