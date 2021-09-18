CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACI Concrete Convention set for Atlanta; virtual options abound

Cover picture for the articleEngineers, contractors, educators, manufacturers, and material representatives will assemble at the ACI Concrete Convention in Atlanta, October 17-21, to collaborate on concrete codes, specifications, and practices. Technical and educational sessions will provide perspectives on the latest research and industry developments, along with the opportunity to earn Professional Development Hours. Select programming will also be available live or on-demand to attendees who choose to attend virtually. Among headliner events:

CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Thai Restaurant Hires Robot Server Amid Staffing Shortage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The workforce shortage continues to be one of the biggest challenges facing the hospitality industry. The industry is still down nearly 40,000 employees in Minnesota. To address tight staffing issues, Sawatdee Thai Restaurant got creative. The restaurant, which has five locations including Minneapolis, got a robot named DeeDee assist servers. DeeDee carries food, drinks and dirty dishes between the kitchen and dining tables. The restaurant said the robot is designed to “automate repetitive manual work which allows the restaurant staff to focus on outstanding customer service.” It is created by a robotics and artificial intelligence company in California. “It’s been really...
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
