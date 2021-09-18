CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contractor raises bar on acid resistant concrete structures

By Concrete News
concreteproducts.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStructural fiber reinforced polymer-wise retrofit contractor Composite Construction LLC is targeting corrosion control at this month’s MINExpo 2021 in Las Vegas with the unveiling of a concrete formulated to withstand exposure to highly acidic and other corrosive compounds, no coatings required. ARC Acid Resistant Concrete is applied directly to an...

concreteproducts.com

concreteproducts.com

DEX acquisition paves UHPC, terrazzo path for Gate Precast

In a move that considerably expands offerings of both parties, Florida-based Gate Precast Co. has acquired the assets of DEX Industries, creating a newly branded division, “DEX by Gate,” that will operate within the latter’s Atlanta facility. Founded in 1999 by Craig Smith and interior designer Lauriel Leonard, DEX is one of the pioneers in artisan products and surfaces, crafting concrete with vastly improved material characteristics over what has historically been available for use in architectural designs. Predominant materials in the producer’s practice are ultra-high-performance concrete and terrazzo.
CONSTRUCTION
concreteproducts.com

ACI moves Concrete Convention from in-person to virtual format

Sources: American Concrete Institute, Farmington Hills, Mich.; CP staff. Engineers, contractors, educators, material or manufacturing representatives, plus other allied interests will assemble online from October 17-21, 2021 for the ACI Concrete Convention—the world’s gathering place for advancing construction. Originally scheduled as a hybrid event with virtual presentations accompanying in-person meetings in Atlanta, the program will now be fully online.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
concreteproducts.com

GCCA issues call for ‘Concrete in Life’ entries

The Global Cement and Concrete Association is accepting entries through October 22 for the third annual “Concrete in Life” global photography competition, open to professional and amateur photographers via social media and spanning four categories:. Infrastructure – Photographs of infrastructure, in cities and rural, above and below ground. Concrete in...
ENTERTAINMENT
concreteproducts.com

Foamed glass processor AeroAggregates plans Sunshine State satellite operation

Pennsylvania-based AeroAggregates has broken ground on a Dunnellon, Fla. production facility for ultra-lightweight foamed glass aggregate. Scheduled for October 2021 start up, the operation will turn post-consumer recycled glass into a 0.375- to 2.5-in. graded material suiting concrete block mixes, plus fill for placement over soft compressible soils or underground utilities, or along embankments.
INDUSTRY
concreteproducts.com

Lehigh Hanson seals green message in packaged PLC

Sources: Lehigh Hanson Inc., Irving, Texas; CP staff. EcoCemPLC portland limestone cement will arrive at big box and construction supply accounts next month in redesigned bags whose graphics emphasize the material’s key metric: A carbon dioxide emissions factor about 10 percent below that of ordinary portland cement. Evolved packaging dovetails an ongoing Lehigh Hanson commitment to carbon footprint reduction and offering sustainable options for packaged or bulk cementitious products.
IRVING, TX
Sourcing Journal

Tariffs Plus Freight-Fee Fiasco ‘Wreaking Havoc on Supply Chains,’ AAFA Warns

Steve Lamar said China tariffs directly threaten the survival of thousands of businesses in the midst of unprecedented shipping disruption. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Joins Fashion’s Green Bond Movement

Companies in the sector are pursuing green bonds and sustainability-linked loans to fund their environmental goals. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MarketWatch

Hovde Group analyst sees regional bank M&A revival in California

Hovde Group analyst Ben Gerlinger on Friday said BayCom Corp. , Sierra Bancorp , California Bancorp and RBB Bancorp appear to be best positioned to outperform peers amid an uptick in mergers and acquisitions among banks in the California market. "Following more than a decade of under-punching rival geographies in both number of deals and total assets acquired, California-based bank M&A is once again alive and well," Gerlinger said in a research note. "More importantly, as the industry comes to grips with the necessity of bulking up asset bases in order to spread ever-increasing technology costs across a larger balance sheet, deal pricing/structure and the pro forma strategy is likely to separate the would-be winners from the rest of the pack." He views RBB Bancorp as undervalued relative to its peers because of its expected loan growth, stable net interest margin, re-acceleration of organic growth and potential M&A opportunities. California BanCorp drew praise from Gerlinger for its organic growth path and improvement in its margins. RBB Bancorp shares are up 61% so far this year and California BanCorp is up 10.9%. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is up 25.6%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Cosmetics Packaging Suppliers Weather the Storm

Click here to read the full article. Packaging suppliers are gearing up to attend the Luxe Pack Monaco trade show, to be held from Sept. 27 to 29, the first time since 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But while vaccines have enabled in-person gatherings to commence once again, the impact of the ongoing health crisis coupled with raw materials’ unprecedented price inflation has created one of the most tumultuous times in the industry’s history.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection From grappling with the extreme weather patterns to dealing with disruptions in global transport...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ScienceAlert

This Microchip With Wings Is The Smallest Flying Structure Humans Have Ever Built

Now, perhaps more than ever, engineers and scientists have been taking inspiration from nature when developing new technologies. This is also true for the smallest flying structure humans have built to date. Inspired by the way trees like maples disperse their seeds using little more than a stiff breeze, researchers developed a range of tiny flying microchips, the smallest one hardly bigger than a grain of sand. This flying microchip or 'microflier' catches wind and spins like a helicopter towards the ground.  The microfliers, designed by a team at Northwestern University in Illinois, can be packed with ultra-miniaturized technology, including sensors, power sources, antennas for...
ENGINEERING
everythinglubbock.com

Lumber prices, supply shortages cause major construction setbacks

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Association of General Contractors of America Inc., lumber prices have come down 17 percent for the month but remain 16 percent up compared to last year. Sutherland Homebase General Manager Justin Reed said the increased prices have leveled off slightly but remain at an...
LUBBOCK, TX
Sourcing Journal

Versatile Naia Renew Staple Fibers Offer Sustainable Solutions without Compromise

Loungewear continues to dominate at home, and while a certain percentage of people have already returned to their offices, it’s a safe bet that 100 percent of them are no longer wearing the stiff workwear of yore. Comfortable clothing now needs to go from couch to conference room, without compromising comfort, quality, style or performance. The pandemic has also urged more consumers to demand sustainability in their garments, and Eastman is meeting this call by upping offerings of its Naia Renew cellulosic staple fiber for expanded fashion usage. “Naia Renew staple fiber is exceptionally versatile,” noted Ruth Farrell, global marketing director,...
ENVIRONMENT
Footwear News

Retail Groups Request More Time to Implement Vaccine Mandate For Employees

In the wake of President Biden’s vaccine mandate for certain companies, retail organizations are expressing concerns about their ability to see the mandate through. In a joint open letter sent to Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), representatives from the National Retail Federation (NRF) and the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) requested that retailers be given 90 days to implement and create systems needed to meet the new mandate. President Biden announced earlier this month that businesses with 100 or more employees would have to mandate vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees. The new mandate could...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

GE to buy BK Medical for $1.5 billion to expand ultrasound business

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the industrial conglomerate said its Healthcare business unit was buying surgical visualization company BK Medical for $1.45 billion, from Altaris Capital Partners. Boston- and Copenhagen-based BK Medical has more than 650 employees and is growing revenue in the double-digit percentage range. The deal is expected to close in 2022. "Ultrasound today forms an integral part of many care pathways, and BK Medical is a strategic and highly complementary addition to our growing and profitable Ultrasound business," said GE Healthcare Chief Executive Kieran Murphy. GE Healthcare expects BK Medical to deliver "rapid" revenue growth, as well as margin expansion and free cash flow growth. GE's stock has slipped 4.9% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.6%.
ECONOMY

