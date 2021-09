TMZ Sports has reported that former University of Hawai'i quarterback Colt Brennan died of an accidental drug overdose last May. An autopsy and toxicology report revealed that Brennan had fentanyl, methamphetamine, amphetamine and ethanol in his system, per TMZ Sports, which noted that it's unclear whether a doctor prescribed any of those drugs or if the 37-year-old took them on his own.