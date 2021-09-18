CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over sub deal

By SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — America’s oldest ally, France, recalled its ambassador to the United States on Friday in an unprecedented show of anger that dwarfed decades of previous rifts. The relationship conceived in 18th century revolutions appeared at a tipping point after the U.S., Australia and Britain shunned France in creating...

