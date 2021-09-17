CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks fall on Wall Street, giving up the week's gains

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street capped an up-and-down week of trading Friday with a broad sell-off that wiped out the major indexes' gains for the week. The S&P 500 lost 0.9% and posted its second straight weekly loss. Roughly 80% of the stocks in the benchmark index fell. Technology and communication companies accounted for much of the pullback. Industrial and financial stocks also were big drags on the index. Only the index's health care sector managed a gain.

