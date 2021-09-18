CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Taylor Hawkins, Dave Navarro, Chris Chaney = NHC!

moderndrummer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSONG & VIDEO DEBUT from new band, NHC, featuring drummer Taylor Hawkins, guitarist Dave Navarro, and bassist Chris Chaney!! Click the links below to see/hear “Feed the Cruel” and “Better Move On” with Hawkins singing lead vocals and drumming.

www.moderndrummer.com

