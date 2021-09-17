CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball Rallies Back for Game One Win at Atlantic Region Crossover

wucardinals.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheeling, W. Va. - After falling behind early in their first match of the Atlantic Region Crossover, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (5-4, 0-0) found a way to battle back and take the first game of the day 3-2 over Clarion. Things looked grim for the Cardinals early on, but they were able to turn things around and get over the .500 mark for the first time this season.

