NWOAL football roundup: Wauseon rolls past Swanton

WAUSEON — Wauseon’s Bryson Stump ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries as the Indians ran over Swanton 41-7 in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League football game on Friday night.

Stump scored on runs of 1, 21 and 9 yards — all in the first half — as Wauseon scored all of its points in the first half.

Elijah McLeod threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 10-of-15 passing. He hit Sam Smith for a 23-yard score, and Jonas Tester for a 37-yard touchdown, each in the second quarter.

Tester also had an 85-yard punt return touchdown to put Wauseon on the board first with 8:33 left in the first quarter.

Swanton’s Trenton Eitniear had 89 rushing yards on 18 carries, with a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.





■ PATRICK HENRY 31, EVERGREEN 0

METAMORA — The Patriots (4-1, 2-0) shut out the Vikings (2-3, 0-2) to grab the road victory.

Patrick Henry was paced by quarterback Nash Meyer, who threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Landon Johnson caught six passes for 103 yards and scores of six and 72 yards. Gavin Jackson had eight receptions for 88 yards. Braden Hall had a 30 yard interception return and a one yard run for scores. Rey Moreno kicked a 25 yard field goal and four extra points.

The Vikings only managed 29 rushing yards and 64 passing and only five first downs.