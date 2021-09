SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A search was continuing Wednesday for an arsonist who set fire to a San Ysidro-area college center while an employee was inside. The arsonist set fire to the front doors of Southwestern College Higher Education Center around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, according to San Diego Police Officer Mark Herring. An employee of the college was inside at the time, but was not injured, he said.

