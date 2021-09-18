Hawley Defeats Crookston on the Road 41-18
CROOKSTON (KDLM) – On a beautiful Friday night the Hawley Nuggets went back on the road and beat Crookston 41-18. Hawley gave up a pick 6 to Crookston to fall behind 6-0, the Pirates first score on the season. Hawley came back on the kickoff, with a 75yd return for Sam Burkel and with the extra point Hawley went up 7-6. Crookston took a 12-7 lead, before the Nuggets scored late in the first half to take a 14-12 half time lead. Hawley then scored three times in the third quarter to open up a 34-12 lead. Hawley and Crookston each scored once more to make the final 41-18.lakesarearadio.net
Comments / 0