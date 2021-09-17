CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Increased use of social media takes mental health toll on teens

By Emmett Jones
foxwilmington.com
 8 days ago

The almost uninterrupted use of social media has led to body issues, low self-esteem and mental health issues for teenagers, according to a recent study. Social media is a highlight reel, where users share usually flattering videos and photos. According to a study conducted by The Wall Street Journal, 40%...

