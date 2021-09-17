CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are COVID-19 boosters ethical, with half the world waiting for a first shot? A bioethicist weighs in

By Nancy S. Jecker University of Washington
Free Lance-Star
 9 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Should countries that can afford COVID-19 booster vaccines offer them to residents if scientists recommend them?. The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has made his position clear, calling...

fredericksburg.com

Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Does the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine kill more people than it saves?

Steve Kirsch: "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." Here's why: A man who promotes himself as an entrepreneur and technology expert made a COVID-19 claim that drew wide attention on Facebook and elsewhere:. "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." That’s not accurate. Steve Kirsch made the...
INDUSTRY
The Decatur Daily

Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES — Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that America's workhorse shot is significantly less effective at preventing severe cases of disease over the long term than many experts had realized.
INDUSTRY
KION News Channel 5/46

CDC asks the unvaccinated not to travel this weekend and says even vaccinated need to weigh the risk

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN Due to the surge of Covid-19 cases, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking unvaccinated Americans not to travel during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The US is surpassing an average of 160,000 new cases a day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. With The post CDC asks the unvaccinated not to travel this weekend and says even vaccinated need to weigh the risk appeared first on KION546.
TRAVEL

