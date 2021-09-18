Warrick Humane Society Fall Online Silent Auction Underway – Over 100 Lots to Bid On
The Warrick Humane Society has played a big role in my life. I have served on the board, volunteered at the WHS, and have even adopted animals from the non-profit in Newburgh. I can tell you, when I served on the board, I saw the financials and it's hard to believe that the entire rescue is paid for entirely by the support of our community. Day-to-day operations at the facility can become pricey and it is even more when a dog or cat comes in that needs additional medical treatment. Plus, it's a no-kill shelter so pets stay until they are adopted.my1053wjlt.com
Comments / 0