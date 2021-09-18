Warrick Humane Society Fall Online Silent Auction Underway – Over 100 Lots to Bid On

Not only can you find beautiful views and delicious food, but you can also take part in some fun entertainment at Patti's this fall. Patti's 1800's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky is located in the heart of Land Between the Lakes in between Kentucky and Barkley Lakes. My family and I have been going there for years. I frequented the area in college when I attended Murray State. If you've never been, it's seriously worth the trip. Patti's is only about 2 1/2 hours away from the Evansville area, so it isn't too far at all. Aside from the lakes and views, Patti's offers great dining, beautiful gardens, unique gift shops, a miniature golf course, a festival of lights at night, and so much more.

