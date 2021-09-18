CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays need to determine next steps for Ryu after thumping from Twins

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO – The most urgent question suddenly before for the Toronto Blue Jays is whether Hyun Jin Ryu’s past two outings are a blip, or a trend. Either way, the veteran lefty has certainly given his team cause for concern. Since a Sept. 6 gem against the New York Yankees, in which he threw six shutout innings and struck out six while allowing only three hits, he’s delivered consecutive duds, getting blistered for 12 runs on 13 hits over 4.1 innings in the process.

