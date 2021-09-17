Back to School with SOLIDWORKS Apps for Kids

In the 18 months since the pandemic hit, Izzie Chea has done the following: lost almost all the income she earned as a neighborhood piano teacher, cut off nonfamily social interaction to protect her vulnerable parents, sat next to a 6-year-old who was supposed to be focused on virtual kindergarten while also keeping a 3-year-old entertained, started teaching piano on YouTube, devised a home-schooling curriculum for both her young sons that included teaching phonetics and reading literature like “The Odyssey,” consoled those same kids through daily meltdowns, become overwhelmed to the point of needing anti-anxiety medication, suffered debilitating flare-ups of asthma, gained hope that vaccines would end the pandemic, and then let that hope fall away.
