CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Back to School with SOLIDWORKS Apps for Kids

By Marie Planchard
The SOLIDWORKS Blog
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s back to school time and SOLIDWORKS® Apps for Kids is ready to help teachers, mentors, parents and kids with fun Science Technology Art Engineering and Math (STEM/STEAM) learning for kids ages 4 – 14. SOLIDWORKS Apps for Kids is an ecosystem of apps that breaks down the design and...

blogs.solidworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Kids are finally back at school. Parents are trying to reclaim their sanity.

In the 18 months since the pandemic hit, Izzie Chea has done the following: lost almost all the income she earned as a neighborhood piano teacher, cut off nonfamily social interaction to protect her vulnerable parents, sat next to a 6-year-old who was supposed to be focused on virtual kindergarten while also keeping a 3-year-old entertained, started teaching piano on YouTube, devised a home-schooling curriculum for both her young sons that included teaching phonetics and reading literature like “The Odyssey,” consoled those same kids through daily meltdowns, become overwhelmed to the point of needing anti-anxiety medication, suffered debilitating flare-ups of asthma, gained hope that vaccines would end the pandemic, and then let that hope fall away.
KIDS
Q985

Illinois Kid Wins ‘Back to School’ with this Calculator Graffiti

Calculators help us get through math... one way or another. Kids are officially BACK IN SCHOOL. You know what I mean when I write it like that don't you? They're like IN it. No more first day or first week of casually getting back into the classroom. Nope. We're midway through September and the learning is moving fast.
ROCKFORD, IL
techgig.com

5 Best apps for kids to learn programming

Gone are the days when coding was reserved for adults only. We are living in an era where everyone can easily interact with computers. Hence, learning to code is not limited to adults. Kids can also learn coding and its basis at a tender age. The best thing is that they are not restricted to go to programming classes or take some extra certification.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Math#Kids Pencil Challenge
KFYR-TV

Healthy eating important to remember as kids head back to school

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As kids get back into the classroom across North Dakota, health experts encourage parents and students alike to stay vigilant in crafting a healthy, balanced diet. Bismarck High freshman Lizzy Kerzman says her nutritional habits change during the school year. “I personally think I eat healthier...
BISMARCK, ND
newfolks.com

3 apps that help kids excel in math

Studying for math tests, completing math homework assignments, and slaying important quizzes are all crucial steps for your child to succeed in the classroom. Mathematics can sometimes feel like a scary subject, especially when advanced focus classes such as calculus and trigonometry are factored into the equation. All puns aside, children are expected to learn and master certain skills in the classroom before moving on to higher grade levels, including graduation. They will use math in many aspects of their day-to-day life, which encourages parents to cultivate a successful learning environment for their students at home, as well as at school.
CELL PHONES
wgnradio.com

Back in Class: Challenges for kids back in the school system

Episode one, series two of on your radar: Back to School in the New Normal is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we explore fear, anxieties, and concerns for educators, students, and parents alike as the school year begins following a year of hybrid schedules and distanced learning. Tune in while the Rosecrance Clinical Director of Adolescent Services Jason Relle, LCPC and the Rosecrance’s Unit Coordinator for Residential Services John Tumino join WGN’s John Williams to talk about kids returning back to school in general, the behavioral impact of returning to school after a year of being largely isolated, the possibility for underperformance in schools and depression amongst teens this past year with remote learning and more.
NORMAL, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
MindBodyGreen

Back-To-School, Back To Sleep: 4 Tips To Help Your Kids Get More Rest

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow Expert review by Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., C.N.S. Every year, when fall comes back around, we parents buckle up our seatbelts and hold on tight. Because after the long and playful days of summer, transitioning our kids into a structured school-time routine is one bumpy ride.
KIDS
kezi.com

COVID-19 cases popping up in schools as kids head back to class

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- With the new school year underway for many districts, parents are expressing concerns as COVID-19 cases have already started to pop up in schools. Eugene School District 4J officials told KEZI as of Sep. 14, they've had 11 positive COVID-19 cases in the district. Kerry Delf with 4J said when the district is notified of a positive case, they immediately start contact tracing. She said this might lead to everyone in the individual's cohort staying home for a day or two until the tracing is done.
mystar106.com

Back to in-person school and masks? Some Iowa kids may not be coping well

DES MOINES — The pandemic’s been rough on some Iowa kids, many of whom are back to in-person classes and wearing masks again. A child psychologist suggests parents and teachers need to keep an eye on the children to see how they’re adjusting. Dr. Jason Horowitz says most kids are...
IOWA STATE
myrgv.com

LETTERS: Bike kids to school

If you passed by schools at dismissal times you probably saw the big lines. Yturria and Stillman had lines more than half a mile long and the drivers blocked access to some residential neighborhoods like Lakeway, Westlake and Sunset Lake. BISD made a huge mistake by having one entrance for...
TRAFFIC
mediapost.com

CPG, Retail Back-To-School Ads Address Parental Stress, Kids' Confidence

Stress reduction, confidence and happiness are common elements in advertising campaigns from CPG brands Banza and Clif Bar—as well as retailers Kohl’s and Wegmans—during a far-from-normal back-to-school season. Chickpea-based foods marketer Banza has launched its biggest marketing campaign and first back-to-school initiative in an influencer partnership with children’s books author...
RETAIL
Florida Star

COVID-19 Safety: How to Prepare Your Kids for Back to School

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, families and schools have worked tirelessly to create safe learning environments for students while also providing services such as school meals, extended daycare, extracurricular activities, and social services. With the 2021–2022 school year upon us, schools are continuing to adjust policies and practices with the same goal in mind—limiting the transmission of COVID-19. […]
KIDS
ABC 4

The hottest back to school snacks for kids and their parents

Adam Cohen, otherwise known as the Snaxpert, came to our studio to discuss the latest and greatest snacks being sold at local grocery stores and online. If you’re looking for new and delicious snacks for your kids or yourself, these are the ones to try!. Cohen came prepared with a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Things parents should know sending their kids back to school

For the first time since March 2020, millions of students, pre-kindergarten to high school seniors, will be attending in-person classes. Aside from attending class, they will be also participating in extracurricular activities, like sports, music, and clubs. Parents have many concerns and questions. Howard University News Service reached out to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
foxbaltimore.com

Check this appointment off your to-do list as your kids go back to school

September means the start of a new school year and, for many children, the first "normal" back-to-school transition since 2019. Mary Louise Collins, M.D., Chairman of GBMC's Department of Ophthalmology and pediatric ophthalmologist at the Eye Center at GBMC, says vision screenings are an important part of the learning process and one that may have been postponed because of COVID-19. "If you can't see well, you can't learn as effectively," she says. "Early diagnosis for kids who need glasses may help their education process."
HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

Kids, COVID and school stress

Going back to school can be traumatic for most of us. Remember when you did?. With COVID now on top of the usual anxieties it certainly adds another layer of stress. So what can you do to help them?. Here are five things to know. According to doctors, therapists and...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy