UFC

UFC targeting Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 for January, per Dana White

Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker may happen early next year, per UFC president Dana White. White recently spoke to The Daily Telegraph and revealed that Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 was being targeted for January. It has been difficult to get this fight done as the COVID-19 travel restrictions and quarantine guidelines in both Australia and New Zealand have delayed the long-awaited rematch, but the promotion has continued to work on it.

www.chatsports.com

