County votes to pursue lawsuit

Chaffee County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to pursue a lawsuit to remove an unsafe building at 7118 Clark Hill Road. The owners of the property, Robert and Kimberly Frasher, had a county deadline of Aug. 23 to remove the building, which was the subject of a 2018 lawsuit brought by downhill neighbors Chuck and Wendy McKenna when the slope above their home at 7116 began to slide and encroached on their property. A retaining structure was built to protect the McKenna property, and the Frasher structure was deemed unsafe by the county and ordered removed.