Carney seeks Major Disaster Declaration after Brandywine flooding
Gov. John Carney on Friday sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting a Major Disaster Declaration following flooding caused by Tropical Depression Ida. The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) in conjunction with the City of Wilmington and other partners, have spent the past two weeks surveying damage in neighborhoods affected by the storm, to support the request for federal assistance.delawarebusinessnow.com
