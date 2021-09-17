CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporter Update: UPMC Children's Hospital ER Doc On Pediatric COVID-19 Cases

Cover picture for the articleKDKA's Meghan Schiller is talking to the head doctor in the ER at UPMC Children's Hospital. He discussing what he's seeing in pediatric COVID-19 cases.

CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Children’s Hospital Leaders Say Hospital Will Not Turn Kids Away Or Ration Care Amid Increase In Patients

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Even though UPMC Children’s Hospital is setting records for the sheer volume of kids arriving at its doors, hospital leaders want to share a message with parents. It all started with drama over the dashboard. Someone screen-captured the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, showing zero pediatric ICU beds were available in Allegheny County. The dashboard showed 10 percent availability on Friday, but UPMC Children’s Hospital Director of the Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine Dr. Raymond Pitetti says this. “To us at Children’s Hospital, it really doesn’t matter what the dashboard says. We will always find an ICU bed,” the doctor said. Pitetti said...
Outdoor medical tent up at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh has expanded its emergency department care capacity by setting up an outside medical tent. Officials said the Lawrenceville hospital plans to begin utilizing the space along 44th Street by Friday afternoon. “UPMC Children’s has set up a medical tent to expand care capability for those...
UPMC Takeover : Pediatric Services

In a special Good Day PA UPMC joins us to discuss their children services they provide to families across Central PA. Amy spoke with Dr. Chris Mmuo, Medical Director of Pediatric Services for the Central PA Inpatient Unit at UMPC Harrisburg about the treatment options available at their location. Dr. Natalie Swartzentruber answers viewer questions about express and emergency care.
COVID-19 Surge Drives Demand For Health Care, Creates Long Wait Times

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Outside the Greentree Road MedExpress, people patiently sit. “About an hour,” Beth Johnson said. “This was try number three today,” Karen Yun-Lutz said. “Of course it was busy. There was already people here at 8:00. I got here five minutes early,” Carla Franklin added. It’s becoming common at places like this all over the area. In fact, a location on Baum Boulevard recently had a line before the doors even opened. According to medical experts, it’s been a growing problem for the past few months. “Much higher than what existed before in the year before COVID,” UPMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald...
COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports Over 500 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 513 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 359 are confirmed and 154 are probable cases. There have been 8,085 total hospitalizations and 118,357 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,128. The age groups of the newly reported cases follow: Age Group Cases 00-04 2405-12 5613-18 34 19-24 43 25-49 189 50-64 69 65+ 50 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 21, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
UPMC: If You Are Immunocompromised, Get A COVID-19 Booster Shot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local health leaders are stressing the importance of COVID-19 booster shots. On Friday, UPMC doctors discussed the ever-changing federal guidance on those shots. They say if you are immunocompromised, get the shot. The doctors do you want people to know if you are healthy, you should be protected. “It really doesn’t add something dramatically new. It’s essentially a review system for your immune system,” UPMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Yealy said. Dr. Yealy and UPMC Medical Director Dr. Graham Snyder said the shots will be an added layer of protection for people who are immunocompromised. “It’s not because we’ve...
Allegheny County ran out of pediatric ICU beds and added tents to increase bed capacity

On Sept. 17, UPMC announced the opening of a medical tent for the hospital’s Emergency Department in a tweet that called the number of children coming in as “historic.” Children’s hospital is the only pediatric hospital in the Pittsburgh region. The post Allegheny County ran out of pediatric ICU beds and added tents to increase bed capacity appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
COVID-19 And Memory Loss: Is There A Connection Between The Virus And A Loss Of Memory?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A growing number of people are reaching out to doctors concerned about their memory or the memory of a loved one. Now, with COVID-19, doctors are seeing a correlation between COVID-19 and Alzheimer’s. It is a disturbing trend and a study at the Cleveland Clinic says they are seeing dementia symptoms surfacing in COVID patients. Dr. Riddhi Patira at UPMC is an Assistant Professor of Cognitive Division of Neurology and an Alzheimer Investigator. She says while it’s too early to say COVID causes dementia, it does reveal it. “They might have underlined, Alzheimer’s, and after COVID,...
Giant Eagle Pharmacy Reinstates Appointment-Only System For All COVID-19 Vaccinations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle Pharmacy has announced they are reinstating their appointment-only policy for all COVID-19 vaccinations. Effective immediately, the pharmacy is asking anyone that wants a COVID-19 vaccination to make an appointment online. Appointments for a vaccine can be made at this link. “​In an effort to ensure timely access to those who have previously received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and qualify for a Pfizer booster dose under the CDC’s September 24 booster guidance, Giant Eagle Pharmacy will return to an appointment-only system,” the pharmacy said in a statement. Giant Eagle is able to provide Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots now to anyone that qualifies. That includes: Residents of long-term care facilities aged 18 and older Patients 65 and older Patients 18-64 with underlying medical conditions Patients 18-64 working in a setting where the burden of COVID-19 infection and risk of transmission is high, including essential workers, unpaid caregivers of a frail or immunocompromised person More information on COVID-19 booster shots can be found on the CDC’s website.
South Carolina Children’s Hospital Collaborative Now Releasing Daily Reporting of Covid-19 Hospitalizations

Citing the alarming rate at which children are requiring hospitalization due to COVID-19, the South Carolina Children’s Hospital Collaborative (SCCHC) recently announced it is now providing a daily report showing the number of hospitalized children (ages 0-17) with COVID-19, the number of those children requiring ICU care, and the number requiring a ventilator.
