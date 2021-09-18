CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

$20K reward offered for Tarzana couple convicted in $18M COVID fraud

 8 days ago

The FBI Friday offered a reward of up to $20,000 in exchange for information leading to the arrest of a Tarzana couple who allegedly cut their tracking bracelets and went on the run while awaiting sentencing for their roles in an $18 million COVID-19 relief fraud case.

Facing the possibility of years behind bars, Richard Ayvazyan, 43, and his wife and co-defendant Marietta Terabelian, 37, removed their location monitoring devices and absconded from pretrial supervision together on Aug. 29, according to the FBI.

The following day, a Los Angeles federal judge signed bench warrants for the couple’s arrest.

It’s believed that Ayvazyan and Terabelian are traveling together.

FBI wanted posters for the pair state that Ayvazyan “is known to abuse drugs.” Terabelian has worked in the past at a children’s hair salon.

The couple have been known to drive a white 2004 Toyota Camry with California license plates 5JYK335, according to the FBI.

U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson late Friday ordered that the probation officers assigned to monitor the couple while on bond appear in his courtroom Monday, according to court records obtained by City News Service.

Also, the couple’s attorney is asking to be allowed to withdraw from the case.

Ayvazyan and Terabelian and two relatives were found guilty in June of scheming to submit fraudulent loan applications under which they and others obtained more than $18 million in Paycheck Protection and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program funds, which they used to put down payments on luxury homes in Tarzana, Glendale and Palm Desert, and to buy other high-end items such as gold coins, diamonds, jewelry, luxury watches, imported furnishings, designer handbags, clothing and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

They were scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 4.

Prosecutors filed papers last week requesting sentencing enhancements for the alleged escape from supervision and because many of the scheme’s victims were considered “vulnerable.”

Ayvazyan “victimized elderly persons (including those with disabilities), deceased persons and foreign exchange students who had spent only a few months in the United States years ago and now lived thousands of miles away in a foreign country,” federal prosecutors wrote.

Attorneys for the pair did not immediately respond to requests for comment from City News Service.

The defendants were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Ayvazyan was also found guilty of aggravated identity theft.

The jury determined the defendants must forfeit bank accounts, jewelry, watches, gold coins, three homes and about $450,000 in cash, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Evidence showed the defendants used bogus or stolen identities to submit fraudulent applications for the loans. In support of the applications, the defendants also submitted sham documents to lenders and the Small Business Administration, including fake identity documents, tax documents and payroll records.

Prior to the verdict, four accomplices pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the case.

The FBI asks that anyone who has information on the couple call 310- 477-6565.

HeySoCal

Ex-CHP officer charged with getting $4k in OT for time not worked

A former California Highway Patrol officer was charged Wednesday with getting $4,000 in overtime pay for hours he never worked. Scott Helberg, 47, of Corona, was charged with 27 felony counts of presenting a false claim and a felony count of grand theft by an employee. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 22 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.
SANTA ANA, CA
HeySoCal

Trial begins in weight-loss doctor’s alleged surgery fraud scheme

A prosecutor told a Los Angeles jury Wednesday that the operators of the now-defunct 1-800-GET-THIN ad campaign used fabricated sleep studies to convince insurance companies to pay out tens of millions of dollars for weight-loss surgery, but the defense countered that the defendants were innocent victims of a con man who routinely falsified test results.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Armenian Church in Van Nuys vandalized; suspect sought

Authorities Friday were looking for the vandal who broke eight stained-glass windows at St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in Van Nuys. The crime occurred about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the church at 17321 Sherman Way, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The suspect, described only as a male, apparently used...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Man killed after shooting in Compton

A man was shot and killed in Compton and detectives Saturday were continuing their investigation into the death. Deputies were called at 11:50 p.m. Friday to the 1900 block of East Pine Street near North Locust Avenue regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. They discovered the victim lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, said Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
