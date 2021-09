When times are tough and the days are long, our precious pets are always there for us. Twice a year, our pet-loving team at the Source Weekly dedicates our issue to all things pets—and that time is now! Check out the stories starting after page 16, including a look at the fate of all those pandemic puppies—are they really getting sent back? And did you know that horses and goats and other livestock have their very own shelter? Plus, Central Oregonians share the zany names they've chosen for their beloved backyard hens. Get all that and more in this version of Central Oregon Pets! Have a great week and thanks for reading.

BEND, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO